Saturday, May 31, 2025
Afghanistan levels up its Pakistan diplomat to ambassador

By Web Desk
KABUL: Afghanistan’s interim government announced to upgrade the status of its Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad to Ambassador.

During recent days, diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have taken a significant step forward, with Islamabad elevating its Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul to the rank of Ambassador.

In a reciprocal move, the Taliban government has also appointed its representative in Islamabad as an ambassador.

According to the Afghan Foreign Ministry, this enhancement in diplomatic representation will pave the way for increased cooperation in various domains between the two nations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcomes the decision of the Government of Pakistan to upgrade the level of its diplomatic mission in Kabul to that of an ambassador,” the Afghan foreign ministry said on its X account.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is scheduled to visit Pakistan in the coming days, according to the ministry.

Pakistan became the fourth country, following China, the UAE, and Uzbekistan, to recognize a Taliban-appointed Ambassador.

