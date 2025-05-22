Pakistan, Afghanistan ‘agree’ to fully restore diplomatic ties 

Pakistan and Afghanistan have reportedly agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties at the ambassador-level, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

As per details, progress has been made in restoring diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as both countries have agreed to reinstate full ambassador-level relations, according to sources.

Sources confirm that steps to reestablish complete diplomatic engagement at the ambassadorial level are expected soon.

The decision was reportedly made during high-level contacts between the two neighboring states.

Earlier, Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan held an informal meeting in Beijing, where they underscored the importance of trilateral cooperation for enhancing regional security and economic connectivity, said MoFA.

Read more: Pakistan, China, Afghanistan emphasize trilateral cooperation for regional stability

According to a spokesperson from Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the ministers agreed to strengthen diplomatic ties and maintain effective communication to foster trade, infrastructure development, and regional prosperity.

The three parties committed to deepening collaboration under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with a specific focus on extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan to boost economic integration.

They reiterated their resolve to combat terrorism and promote regional stability, addressing shared challenges such as cross-border militancy.

The spokesperson announced that the sixth trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting will be held in Kabul soon, reflecting the countries’ consensus that such cooperation is indispensable for mutual prosperity.