Afghanistan receives $32 mln humanitarian grant from WB

KABUL: Afghanistan on Tuesday has received a humanitarian grant of $32 million from the World Bank (WB), confirmed Taliban sources.

As per details, the cash amount was transferred to Afghanistan’s central bank from the airport. The grant is the first tranche of $288 million grant approved by the WB for Afghanistan to avert the humanitarian crisis.

Afghanistan to get $288 million as a humanitarian grant from its seized funds from the WB in installments till the end of February, the sources said.

On May 28, WB had announced $400 million grant for Afghanistan that was later seized after the Taliban take over.

Read more: COAS calls for mechanism to deliver aid to Afghanistan

Yesterday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had stressed the need for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism to channel humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in the war-ravaged country.

Speaking to Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, the military advisor to Saudi Arabia’s minister of defence, who called on him at GHQ, the army chief underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

Comments

comments