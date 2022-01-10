COAS calls for mechanism to deliver aid to Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday stressed the need for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism to channel humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in the war-ravaged country.

Speaking to Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, the military advisor to Saudi Arabia’s minister of defence, who called on him at GHQ, the army chief underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed, the ISPR said.

COAS said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

The Saudi military official acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and vowed to enhance cooperation with Islamabad in various fields.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, and role in regional stability.

