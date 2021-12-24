COAS stresses need for efforts to avert looming crisis in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday stressed the need for “sincere efforts” to avert a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Speaking to outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw who paid a farewell call on him at GHQ, the army chief underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in the war-torn country.

Also Read: World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, COAS tells US envoy

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

COAS Bajwa thanked the Australian diplomat for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions to fostering strong ties between the two countries.

Also Read: COAS urges ‘sincere’ efforts to avert catastrophe in Afghanistan

The high commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, role in regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!