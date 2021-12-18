COAS urges ‘sincere’ efforts to avert catastrophe in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Saturday the world can ill-afford to have an unstable Afghanistan that is prone to economic collapse.

Speaking to Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan (SRAP) Jasper Wieck, who called on him at GHQ, the army chief stressed the “need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe”.

Also Read: Afghan crisis: Shah Mahmood Qureshi pins hope on OIC moot

He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration and partnership in mumanitarian measures were discussed, according to the ISPR.

COAS said that Pakistan values Germany’s role in global and regional affairs and looks forward to enhancing bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Also Read: COAS stresses need for global convergence on Afghanistan

The German official appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!