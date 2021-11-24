COAS stresses need for global convergence on Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasized the need for global convergence on Afghanistan with coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He was talking to Major General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Sulaiti, Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Force who called on him at GHQ, Rawalpindi.

During the meeting matters related to mutual and professional interest and regional security were discussed. COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward to enhanced defence and security cooperation with the Qatari Armed Forces.

General Bajwa underlined the need for global convergence on Afghanistan with coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Read more: UK SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE CALLS ON COAS BAJWA

He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

Earlier in the day, UK’s Special Representative on Afghanistan & Pakistan (SRAP) Nigel Casey called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan were discussed.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!