Afghans blame departed US forces for their woes

War-weary residents of Kabul expressed anger and feelings of betrayal by the United States on Saturday, as the world marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that prompted a US invasion of Afghanistan and the toppling of its Taliban rulers.

After a two-decade occupation, US forces abruptly pulled out of Afghanistan last month, triggering the collapse of its Western-backed government and the Taliban’s dramatic return to power.

“The misfortunes we are currently experiencing are because of America,” said Abdul Waris, a Kabul resident, as the white flags of the Taliban emblazoned with lines from the Koran hung from nearby lampposts.

Some of the mostly young men who spoke to Reuters complained that US forces had not tried to help the Afghan people.

“After the September 11 events took place, the Americans were in our country for 20 years for their own benefit,” said Jalil Ahmad.

“They took the benefits they had in mind for 20 years while we did not get any benefit from them. They have left the country in a state of confusion.”

Bearded Taliban fighters with guns slung over their shoulders were visible around the capital but the mood was quiet and calm following the dramatic changes of recent weeks.

“Now there is security and security is good… May God give the Taliban more strength to maintain this (calm) forever,” said resident Gul Agha Laghmni.