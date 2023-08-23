‘Muzna is lucky for me,’ says Haris Rauf after five-wicket haul against Afghanistan

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf called his wife his lucky charm after leading the Green Shirts into a crushing victory against Afghanistan in the first ODI.

In the post-match interview with the other two of the terrific pace trio of the national cricket team – Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah – the Man of The Match, Haris Rauf said, “Definitely, there have been changes in life after the wedding. Alhamdulillah, she [his wife] is lucky for me.”

“Obviously a start like this in a series is morale boosting ahead of mega events like Asia Cup and World Cup,” he added of his feat.

When asked to whom he will dedicate the ‘Man of the Match’ title, Rauf named his family especially his mother. The cricketer noted that his mother played an important part in all his success in his cricket career.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s first-choice pacer Haris Rauf married Islamabad-based model Muzna Masood Malik in grand festivities last month. The private events were attended by close family and friends, while the national cricketers, who were busy with a training camp in Karachi, couldn’t fly to the capital city to attend the celebrations.

Meanwhile, in the first ODI of the three-match series, Haris Rauf’s maiden five-wicket haul propelled Pakistan to register a crushing 142-run victory over Afghanistan.

The entire batting lineup of Afghanistan failed to chase the modest 202 target, against a pace-packed Pakistan attack.

