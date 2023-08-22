26.9 C
Watch: Haris Rauf's five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in first ODI

Video of Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf’s match-winning bowling performance in the first ODI against Afghanistan is going viral.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board posted the video of Haris Rauf’ match-winning five-wicket haul on the social media application X, formerly called Twitter. 

The video showed him dismissing Ikram Alikhil (four), top scorer Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18), Mohammad Nabi (seven), Rashid Khan (nought) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (four) to complete the rout.

Pakistan trounced Afghanistan by 142 runs in the opening game of the three-match series. 

Babar Azam’s side, batting first, were dismissed for 201 in 47.1 overs. Opener Imam-ul-Haq scored a half-century.

The left-handed batter scored 61 from 94 balls with two fours to his name.

All-rounder Shadab Khan made 39, whereas Iftikhar Ahmed chipped in with his 30. 

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of 3-33 in 10 overs. Spinners Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan took two wickets each. 

Afghanistan batters had no answer to Haris Rauf’s bowling. 

His shattering 5-18 in 6.2 overs forced the opposition to their second-lowest ODI totals of 59 in a staggering 19.2 overs.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi returned with figures of 2-9 in four overs.

