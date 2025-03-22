Over 5m Africa-bound tablets worth Rs2.8b seized in Karachi 

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has seized 5.6 million tablets worth Rs 2.8 billion, which were being smuggled to Africa, ARY News reported.

According to Deputy Collector Muhammad Raza Naqvi, the tablets, used in the production of narcotics, were concealed in a container at Port Qasim in Karachi.

He said that the tablets were declared as “Towel Fabric” to evade detection. However, the Anti-Smuggling Squad intercepted the container before it was loaded onto a ship.

The seized tablets are banned in several countries due to their use in the production of narcotics.