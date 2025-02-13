web analytics
Sale of fake medicines uncovered across Sindh

Anwar Khan
KARACHI: A major scandal involving the sale of counterfeit medicines has been uncovered across Sindh, including Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the Drug Testing Laboratory.

As per details, Drug Testing Laboratory Head Adnan Rizvi has confirmed that several medicines were found to be fake.

According to the head of the Drug Testing Laboratory, medicines from seven companies were identified as counterfeit. Shockingly, the companies involved in manufacturing these drugs do not even exist.

Rizvi stated that those producing fake medicines are endangering human lives and called for strict action against the culprits under the Drug Act.

Read more: FIA, DRAP arrests two individuals for selling fake medicines in Islamabad

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad conducted a crackdown against elements and arrested two individuals involved in the sale of fake and unregistered medicines.

According to FIA spokesperson, a suspect, Mazhar Qeebbal, allegedly involved in the sale of fake and unregistered medicines from a medical store situated in the Diplomatic Enclave Islamabad has been arrested.

The spokesperson stated that this arrest follows the recent detention of two suspects from the same medical store last week.

During that raid, counterfeit and unregistered drugs were seized by FIA officials.

