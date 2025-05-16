Nakyal’s Hero: Aftab Hussain rescues injured amid Indian shelling

In an extraordinary act of courage, Nakyal rescue volunteer Aftab Hussain endangered himself to save wounded civilians during forceful Indian shelling in the Nakyal sector, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Hussain mentioned in detail how he and his team transformed a construction site into an improvised shelter to save victims from further attacks.

Regardless of danger, Aftab Hussain remained determined. “I knew precisely where the shelling had happened and how to get to the injured,” he said.

Even when shells fell close to his vehicle, he didn’t give up and kept moving forward to make sure that the people who needed help received immediate medical attention.

One of the most painful and disturbing moments of the Nakyal rescue operation was when Hussain met a young girl suffering from thalassemia, bleeding excessively from her head.

Overpowering his fears, he turned off the headlights of his vehicle and proceeded through the darkness to bring her to safety.

Aftab Hussain shared his contact information on social media, offering ambulance services to those in need.

His remarkable actions weren’t ignored. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated him, lauding him for his bravery and appreciating his promise of humanitarian help. He also expressed thanks to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his recognition and reward.

The Nakyal rescue mission demonstrates the consistency and bravery of common citizens who come to the ground during times of crisis, expressing that humanity suffers even in the time of hardship.

Aftab Hussain’s praiseworthy efforts have received widespread media coverage, including a video report by ARY News highlighting his rescue operations.

The ongoing conflict in Nakyal rescue has resulted in substantial damage to homes and educational institutions, with civilians disproportionately affected by the violence.

Nakyal Rescue Efforts in May 2025



In May 2025, Nakyal rescue in Azad Jammu and Kashmir concentrated on helping residents affected by Indian shelling.

Officials rapidly chimed in, abandoning over 510 people from three Line of Control (LoC) to safe places. Many who were in desparate need were also given financial aids.

At the same time, authorites such as the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) continued their efforts in Azad Kashmir, supporting displaced individuals by providing important supplies and protection measures.