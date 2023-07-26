After Anju, Chinese girl Gao reaches KP to marry her Pakistani lover

A Chinese girl Gao Fang reached Pakistan to marry her lover Javed Hashmi in Lower Dir after their friendship on Social media, ARY News reported.

The Chines girl reached Samar Bagh Lower Dir after falling in love with Javed Hashmi on social media app. The couple tied the knot officially through Nikkah.

District Police Officer Lower Dir Ziauddin said that the police provided security to the Chinese woman and restricted her movement due to security concerns.

The DPO further said that Javed and Fang were in contact with each other on the social media app Snapchat for three years.

Earlier, Indian woman Anju, who came from Alwar all the way to Upper Dir in Pakistan, reportedly converted to Islam and married her Pakistani lover Nasrullah.

The couple tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge.

Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti confirmed the nikkah of Anju, 35, and Nasrullah, 29. The woman has taken the name of Fatima after conversion to Islam, he said.

Earlier, Police confirmed that Anju arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah border on July 22, and Nasrullah received her in Rawalpindi.

It may be noted that She is a divorcee and has children in India.