After Cardi B, 50 Cent HITS fan with a mic at LA concert

American rapper 50 Cent, struck a concertgoer on her head with a microphone at a recent show in Los Angeles.

Curtis James Jackson aka 50 Cent, 48, took fellow rapper Cardi B’s route and hurled his broken microphone into the crowd in frustration during a recent LA show, allegedly hitting the concert-goer in her head. Videos of the incident started circulating on social media soon after he was done with the gig.

Reportedly, the rapper was upset over the microphones not working and threw them not once but twice into the crowd. First, he launched it with a little force which did not hurt anyone, however, the second one, thrown with more force, hit the US radio host, Bryhana Monegain while other special guests were still performing on the stage.

In the images doing rounds on social media, Monegainm was spotted with an open wound on her forehead and bloody towels around her neck.

50 Cent is a suspect in criminal battery after throwing his microphone twice in frustration at it not working and hitting a woman who has since filed a police report, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/QX8SUG3884 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 31, 2023

As reported by foreign media, Monegain filed a police report with the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) after the incident.

In response from 50 Cent, his attorney, Scott Leemon said, “Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon (August 31), my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”