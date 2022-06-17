After ISI, IB given special status to vet govt officers

ISLAMABAD: After Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked Intelligence Bureau (IB) with the screening of government officers before their induction, appointments and postings, as well as promotions, ARY News reported.

After ISI, the prime minister has granted the status of a Special Vetting Agency (SVA) to Intelligence Bureau (IB), empowering it to complete verification and screening of all government officers for induction, posting and appointments.

A notification in this regard has also been issued after approval from PM Shehbaz Sharif. According to the notification, the Intelligence Bureau will also be a special vetting agency for overseas appointments.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave special status to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for conducting verification and screening of the government officers.

The promotions and appointments of the senior government officers will be approved on the condition of clearing the special screening and verification process of the country’s top spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

A notification was issued by the Establishment Division post-PM Sharif’s approval to declare the special status of the top secret agency.

