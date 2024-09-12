After Kamala Harris endorsement, Taylor Swift urges fans to vote

Less than 24 hours after she endorsed Kamala Harris for US President, pop superstar Taylor Swift urged fans to vote in the elections.

Taylor Swift, who won the top honour at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, on Wednesday, used the opportunity to repeat her call to the loyal Swifties, to register and vote in the US presidential election.

As she received the Moon Person statuette, with rapper Post Malone, winning the Video of the Year at this year’s MTV VMAs, for their song ‘Fortnight’, Swift said on stage, “To the fans, I’m always trying to figure out a way to say thank you to you for making my life what it is.”

“If you are over 18 please register to vote for something else that is very important,” she added.

Her call to vote came a day after she endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for president of the United States.

In her lengthy Instagram post, Swift declared herself a ‘childless cat lady’ and noted, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” she detailed.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make,” penned Swift in her endorsement, hours after Tuesday’s televised presidential debate that saw the candidates face off for the first time.