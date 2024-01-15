After Marvel film, Jonathan Majors loses another project amidst harassment case

After Marvel Studios’ ‘Kang the Conqueror’, Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors lost another biopic project, after he was found guilty on assault charges by his ex-girlfriend.

As reported by foreign media outlets, actor Jonathan Majors lost yet another project, the starring role in the biopic of NBA player, Dennis Rodman, tentatively titled ’48 Hours in Vegas’.

Reportedly, the Marvel star, who was selected to essay former basketball player Dennis Rodman, in his biopic, revolving around his notorious journey to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA finals, was dropped from the title weeks after he was found guilty on the charges of assault on his ex-girlfriend, in the back of a car.

Moreover, with this decision, Lionsgate has also withdrawn its involvement in the project, written by Jordan VanDina, while Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood produce it.

Rodman is reportedly serving as executive producer on his own biopic.

Pertinent to note here that Majors, 34, who had been charged with two counts of assault and two counts of harassment, all misdemeanours, on the complaint of his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, was convicted by the jury of six on one count of assault and one count of harassment last month, acquitting him of the other charges.

The verdict followed a two-week trial in state court in Manhattan.

Majors is set to be sentenced on February 6 and faces up to a year in prison.

