Days after objection, Jaya Bachchan introduces herself by husband’s name – Watch

Days after she raised an objection in Parliament to being addressed by her husband’s name, the senior actor and politician introduced herself as Jaya Amitabh Bachchan.

In a rather unexpected turn of events, veteran actor and Samajwadi Party MP introduced herself as ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ in Rajya Sabha, days after she expressed her discomfort with being called by the same.

In a humorous banter, she began, “Sir mai Jaya Amitabh Bachchan aap see puchongi (I would ask you)…,” leaving everyone on the floor of the upper house, including Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in splits.

She continued to ask the chairman, “Did you get a lunch break today? No? This is why you’re taking Jairam Ji’s name repeatedly because you cannot digest your food without taking his name,” in reference to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh.

After a hearty laugh, Dhankar confessed to the Samajwadi Party MP that he is a big fan of her and her husband Amitabh Bachchan.

Notably, this lighthearted exchange came less than a week after she chastised Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, Harivansh Narayan Singh, for calling her Jaya Amitabh Bachchan in the Parliament session. “It would’ve been enough to call me Jaya Bachchan,” she told him.

“This is something new, that women will be recognised by the name of their husbands. They [women] have no existence or achievements of their own,” the veteran added.