After petrol, LPG prices jacked up by Rs60 per kg

LAHORE: Following the increase in petrol prices, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs60 per kg, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the OGRA, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was increased by Rs60 per kg o Rs264 per kg.

The price of domestic LPG cylinder has gone up by Rs703 and commercial cylinder by Rs2706 following the hike in LPG price. Domestic cylinder will now be available at Rs3,115 and commercial cylinder at Rs11,984.

In a statement, LPG Industries Association of Pakistan Chairman Irfan Khokhar lambasted the regulatory authority and called it ‘mafia’. “The liquefied petroleum gas was now out of reach of consumers after the historic increase in prices,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government on January 29 announced raised the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs35 per litre.

In a televised address, Ishaq Dar said that 11 per cent increase was witnessed in the prices of petrol products in the international market. Dar further announced that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have been increased by Rs18 per litre.

After the latest round of hikes, petrol will be priced at Rs249.80, diesel at Rs262.80, kerosene oil at Rs189.83 and light diesel at Rs187.

