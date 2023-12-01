After calling her ‘plastic’, Emraan Hashmi says was ‘starstruck’ by Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi claims he was once ‘starstruck’ by former Miss World Aishwarya Rai, whom he earlier called ‘plastic’.

In a new interview on a radio show, actor Emraan Hashmi confessed that he was once starstruck by the Bollywood diva and even waited for hours outside her vanity van, to catch a glimpse.

He said, “I have been starstruck by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Actually, I had never done this before. I waited outside her van when I was an assistant director with my cousin Mohit Suri. He was also an assistant at that time.”

“I waited for at least for one-and-a-half-hours. I had not done that before. It was ridiculous,” he added.

“We were assisting for Raaz but before that, I had seen her film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and I was a huge fan. I wanted to get a glimpse of her,” Hashmi shared.

Notably, Hashmi had earlier stirred a controversy with his remarks against the pageant winner during his maiden ‘Koffee With Karan’ outing in the 4th season of the show with his uncle Mahesh Bhatt, when he called Rai ‘plastic’.

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi most recently joined YRF’s spy universe, playing the main antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’. The title opened in theatres last month, coinciding with the festive occasion of the Hindu religious festival, Diwali.

