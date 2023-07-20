After Suniel, Shilpa Shetty reacts to soaring tomato prices

After Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty, his co-star Shilpa Shetty has also responded to the soaring prices of tomatoes in a viral reel.

Taking to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, Shilpa Shetty posted a hilarious reel, raising her concern over the surging prices of the vegetable in India amidst the supply shortage.

Carefully holding a tomato in her hand at a supermarket, Shetty enacted an emotional scene from her blockbuster hit ‘Dhadkan’. “टमाटर (Tomato) ke prices are raising my Dhadkan (heartbeat),” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram reel, which was played over 2.5 million times within a couple of hours.

It is pertinent to mention that the prices of tomatoes skyrocketed by over 15 times in India due to extreme weather conditions, to be sold at INR120-150/kg this week as compared to INR10/kg in May. The prices are expected to remain elevated for the next month as well until the fresh crop hits the markets towards the end of August.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series ‘Indian Police Force’ from his cop universe. Moreover, she also has the Kannada title ‘KD’ and a Hindi film ‘Sukhee’ in the kitty.

