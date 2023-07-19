Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra to make acting debut in his biopic: Reports

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra is soon to make his acting debut, playing the lead role in his biopic film.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, the tenure of Raj Kundra in the over-crowded Mumbai Central Prison aka Arthur Road Jail, after being arrested in July 2021 under allegations of producing and distributing pornographic content, will get a Bollywood movie adaptation soon and the business tycoon will play the lead himself in the biopic.

According to the details, the makers are in the final stages to present the experiences of Kundra during those 63 days, and the film is expected to go on the floors in the next two months.

“The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail,” a source close to the production told the publication.

“It will trace the entire journey of him – from the first reports of the allegations to the media reporting, time spent in jail to the bail. It’s more of a story from Kundra and family’s point of view,” the source added.

More details regarding the director and producers of the film are yet to be unveiled.

Robbery at Shilpa Shetty’s house; two suspects detained