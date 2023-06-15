Robbery at Shilpa Shetty’s house; two suspects detained

The Juhu house of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was robbed last week and some of her valuables were allegedly stolen.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, a robbery took place at the plush house of Shilpa Shetty in the suburbs of Mumbai, last week. A theft complaint was registered at the Juhu police station of the city and a probe was initiated.

Based on the complaint, the officials shared with media portals that some valuables were allegedly stolen from the celebrity’s residence.

According to the latest development, the Mumbai police have detained two suspects in connection with the theft and started the interrogation. More details about the suspects were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, Shetty and her family are not present in the city. They have been vacationing in Italy at the moment, after celebrating the 48th birthday of the ‘Life in a… Metro’ actor in London, earlier this month.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is busy with the filming of Rohit Shetty’s cop web series ‘Indian Police Force’ for Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, she has ‘Sukhee’ and the Kannada title ‘KD’ in the pipeline as well.

