Julia Roberts defends 'After the Hunt’ theme

Hollywood actor Julia Roberts has shared her take on the plotline and statements in ‘After the Hunt,’ which many believed undermined the feminist struggle.

Helmed by acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino, this psychological drama centres on college professor Alma Imhoff (Julia Roberts), whose life unravels personally and professionally after star student Maggie (Ayo Edebiri) accuses Alma’s colleague Hank (Andrew Garfield) of assault.”

Imhoff finds herself in more danger as a dark secret from her past threatens to be revealed.

During a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, the Hollywood actor defended the ‘After the Hunt’ director, saying that the film was an attempt to start a debate.

“Not to be disagreeable because it’s not in my nature. There’s a lot of old arguments that get rejuvenated in this movie in a way that does create conversation,” she said.

Julia Roberts continued, “The best part of your question is you talking about how you all came out of the theater talking about [the film], and that’s how we wanted it to feel — that everybody comes out with all these different feelings, emotions and points of views. You realize what you believe in strongly and what your convictions are because we stir it all up for you. So, you’re welcome.”

When asked what attracted her to play a trouble woman, the Hollywood actor said that “trouble is where the juicy stuff is”.

“All that great complexity that Nora wrote for all the characters is what assembled this kind of a group,” the Hollywood actor said.

Roberts also defended director Luca Guadagnino, saying that the ‘After the Hunt’ team was not attempting to create controversy.

“We’re not making statements; we are portraying these people in this moment in time. I don’t know about controversy, per se, but we are challenging people to have conversation,” she said.