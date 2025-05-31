Heartbreak as Julia Roberts shuns sister’s memory for dog tribute

Julia Roberts is facing harsh criticism after appearing to grieve more for her family dog than for her late half-sister, Nancy Motes.

The Pretty Woman star recently shared a tribute on Instagram for her 19-year-old dog Myrtle, just days before what would have been Nancy’s 49th birthday.

Julia Roberts posted a photo of her beloved pet on 16 May with the simple caption, “Our Myrtle.”

The post was made shortly before Mother’s Day and only a few days ahead of Nancy Motes’ birthday on 19 May, but Roberts made no mention of her half-sister, who died in 2014.

Nancy Motes, who once worked as a production assistant on Glee, died from an overdose of prescription pills and drowned in her bathtub.

Her fiancé, John Dilbeck, has spoken out about the lack of public remembrance from Julia Roberts, calling it a “horrific snub.” He said the actress pretends to be family-oriented, but her actions suggest otherwise.

“The way Julia portrays herself as being a family person is fictional,” Dilbeck claimed. “Nancy’s life was far more important than their family dog.”

Julia has previously been accused of bullying Nancy. Motes had spoken about feeling “mercilessly” bullied by her famous half-sister, even claiming in a letter that Roberts once told her, “I want you dead and gone.”

The letter, written six months before her death, described Julia Roberts as “plain rude” and “mean.”

Nancy also alleged that Julia Roberts had mocked her weight, pushing her to undergo drastic weight loss surgery.

Dilbeck further accused Roberts of gaslighting Motes during her final years and ignoring her emotional pleas for help.

While Julia Roberts has not publicly addressed these new accusations, her silence about her sister’s memory, while mourning her dog, has reopened painful wounds in the family.