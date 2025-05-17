Jennifer Aniston stands by Julia Roberts amid personal loss

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston offered emotional support to heartbroken Julia Roberts, as the veteran actor mourned the loss of a beloved family member.

In the early hours of Saturday, Academy Award-winning Hollywood star Julia Roberts shared on the social site Instagram the devastating news of her family’s pet dog Myrtle’s passing, when several of her fans and friends, including fellow actor Jennifer Aniston, grieved her personal loss.

“Our Myrtle. A Legend. 2006-2025,” Roberts wrote in the caption with her pet’s picture, followed by a crown emoji.

Reacting to the post, the ‘Friends’ star commented, “I’m so so sorry. I love you all and always here,” with a bunch of emojis.

Moreover, the ‘Pretty Woman’ star’s husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, also shared a picture of Myrtle, and wrote in his tribute to the adopted pooch, “The definition of Fierce Loyalty, even if she bit the pizza man once. RIP Mytlle…aka Myrtle Von Mertzenberger.”

For those unversed, Roberts and Moder, who got married in 2002, adopted their dog in 2006, after welcoming their twin children, Hazel and Phinnaeus, in November 2004. They also have a younger son, Henry.

