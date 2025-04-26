Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Aniston are ‘more than just friends’

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston and fellow actor Pedro Pascal are reportedly ‘more than just friends’.

Weeks since the Hollywood stars Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston first sparked the romance buzz, following their headlining dinner date, an insider has now confirmed that the two are definitely ‘more than just friends’ and are ‘hooking up’.

While the ‘Gladiator II’ star has previously rubbished the reports of dating the ‘Friends’ actor, an insider has recently told a foreign publication, “They’re trying to downplay it because neither one wants attention on their private life. But the word is they’ve been more than just friends for a while now.”

“They’ve worked hard to keep it discreet, and for the longest time, they succeeded,” the person added. “Only a small circle of people even knew they were friends, let alone hooking up.”

“Now that the cat’s out of the bag, they’re both in full denial mode and hoping it will blow over,” said another of the publication’s sources.

Notably, this confirmation came exactly a month after Pascal and Aniston took social media by storm when the pictures from their nearly three-hour dinner date at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood went viral, with fans hoping for the two to be dating.

However, a source close to the celebrities previously maintained that their relationship is ‘strictly platonic’.

For the unversed, Pascal has never been married in his 49 years of life, whereas Aniston, 56, was married twice previously, to Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt and actor-director Justin Theroux.

