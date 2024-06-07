After Tiktoker, security guard kills scavenger boy in Karachi

KARACHI: Another tragic incident was reported, where a security guard gunned down an scavenger boy in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the initial reports, the incident occurred after a dispute between the boy and the private security guard, identified as Ramzan, in the North Karachi area.

During the heated argument, the guard fired a shot, hitting the child in the stomach, and fled from the scene along with the weapon.

The police officials confirmed that the child who was injured by a guard’s gunfire has succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The unfortunate event took place within the jurisdiction of the Sir Syed police station.

The police have launched a search operation to apprehend the absconding guard, Ramzan, and bring him to justice.

It is worth mentioning here that just three days ago a young man, who was making a video for a social media platform, was shot and killed by a security guard in Karachi.

The police said that the security guard, identified as Ahmed Gul, 35, opened fire on Saad Ahmed, 24, while he was making a TikTok video near Sereena Mobile Mall in the Buffer Zone area of Karachi.

According to police, the security guard stopped the young man and then opened fire on him.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central said that the incident occurred within the limits of Taimooria police station and the security guard has been arrested.

The SSP said that in the initial interrogation, the guard claimed that Saad was making gestures toward him while recording the video.

According to the police, the guard is an employee of a private security company whose ‘222’ was seized. The police said that the weapon used in the incident is recovered while further investigation is underway.