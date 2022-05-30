AG Punjab Ahmad Awais decides to tender resignation

LAHORE: Ahmad Awais has decided to tender his resignation from the position of Advocate General of Punjab and said that he could not continue performing his duties in the current scenario, ARY News reported on Monday.

Ahmad Awais decided to step down as Advocate General of Punjab. Awais said that he could not continue his duties as the AG Punjab anymore and he will submit his resignation just after the new governor assumes office.

The senior lawyer Ahmad Awais had performed his duties as AG Punjab from 2018 to 2019. He had been appointed again to the same position on July 29 – 2020.

Earlier, the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz had issued a notification to stop Awais from performing duties.

The provincial law department had stopped Ahmad Awais from appearing before courts on behalf of the Punjab government and assigned the responsibility of the office to Additional Advocate General Jawwad Yaqoob.

However, the provincial government revoked the order after the Lahore High Court (LHC) took notice.

The new governor of Punjab is likely to take oath today as President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman today.

President Arif Alvi approved the summary on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 101(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The move comes after the president twice rejected the prime minister’s summary, seeking the appointment of a new governor in Punjab.

