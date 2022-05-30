Monday, May 30, 2022
President Alvi approves Balighur Rehman’s appointment as Punjab governor

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Monday approved the appointment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman as the new Punjab governor, ARY News reported.

President Arif Alvi approved the summary on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 101(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The move comes after the president twice rejected the prime minister’s summary, seeking the appointment of a new governor in Punjab.

On May 21, President Alvi asked Prime Minister Shehbaz to reconsider his advice about the appointment of a new governor as Omar Sarfraz Cheema “still holds the office” and “there is no occasion to propose a new appointment” of the Punjab governor.

Rehman’s predecessor, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Omar Sarfraz Cheema, was removed from office on May 9.

Who is Baligh-ur-Rehman?

Hailing from Bahawalpur, Rehman served as Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, in the Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

Previously he served as the Minister of State Federal Education and of Interior and Narcotics Control in the Sharif cabinet from 2013 to 2017.

Mr. Rehman remained a member of the National Assembly (NA) from 2008 to May 2018.

