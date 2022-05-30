President Alvi approves Balighur Rehman’s appointment as Punjab governor

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Monday approved the appointment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman as the new Punjab governor, ARY News reported.

President Arif Alvi approved the summary on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 101(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نےمحمد بلیغ الرحمٰن کی بطور گورنر پنجاب تعیناتی کی منظوری دے دی صدر مملکت نے منظوری وزیر اعظم کی ایڈوائس پر آئین کے آرٹیکل 101 (1) کے تحت دی — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 30, 2022

The move comes after the president twice rejected the prime minister’s summary, seeking the appointment of a new governor in Punjab.

On May 21, President Alvi asked Prime Minister Shehbaz to reconsider his advice about the appointment of a new governor as Omar Sarfraz Cheema “still holds the office” and “there is no occasion to propose a new appointment” of the Punjab governor.

Read more: Omar Sarfraz Cheema denotified as Punjab governor

President Dr. Arif Alvi strongly rejects Prime Minister’s advice to remove Governor Punjab The President has conveyed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan that Governor Punjab cannot be removed without his approval. pic.twitter.com/72OIVfKJEW — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 9, 2022

Rehman’s predecessor, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Omar Sarfraz Cheema, was removed from office on May 9.

Who is Baligh-ur-Rehman?

Hailing from Bahawalpur, Rehman served as Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, in the Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

Previously he served as the Minister of State Federal Education and of Interior and Narcotics Control in the Sharif cabinet from 2013 to 2017.

Mr. Rehman remained a member of the National Assembly (NA) from 2008 to May 2018.

