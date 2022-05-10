Omar Sarfraz Cheema denotified as Punjab governor

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led federal government has denotified Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Punjab governor, in a late-night move, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Omar Sarfraz Cheema has been removed from his office and Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be acting governor.

On Monday, President Dr Arif Alvi rejected the Prime Minister’s advice to remove Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

A statement issued by the President read that “the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President.” It referred to clause 3 of Article 101 of the Constitution of Pakistan. He wrote that the “incumbent governor cannot be removed as there was neither any allegation of misconduct nor conviction by any court of law or of any act committed by him contrary to the Constitution of Pakistan.”

The president also highlighted the constitutional role of the Sarfraz Cheema, especially regarding the happenings in the Punjab Assembly. The governor had questioned the validity of former CM Usman Buzdar’s resignation and selling of votes amid the CM elections.

President Arif Alvi added that he is committed to stand by the constitution of Pakistan and ‘strongly’ rejects the Prime Minister’s advise to remove Governor Punjab.

