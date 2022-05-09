President Arif Alvi rejects PM’s advice to remove Governor Punjab

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi has rejected the Prime Minister’s advice to remove Governor Punjab Umer Sarfaraz Cheema.

A statement issued by the President read that “the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President.” It referred to clause 3 of Article 101 of the Constitution of Pakistan. He wrote that the “incumbent governor cannot be removed as there was neither any allegation of misconduct nor conviction by any court of law or of any act committed by him contrary to the Constitution of Pakistan.”

President Dr. Arif Alvi strongly rejects Prime Minister’s advice to remove Governor Punjab The President has conveyed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan that Governor Punjab cannot be removed without his approval. pic.twitter.com/72OIVfKJEW — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 9, 2022

The President also highlighted the constitutional role of the Governor, especially regarding the happenings in the Punjab Assembly. The Governor had questioned the validity of former CM Usman Buzdar’s resignation and selling of votes amid the CM elections.

The President stated that the removal of the Governor would be against the norms of justice and unfair as he has not done anything contrary to the constitution of Pakistan.

Arif Alvi added “It was essential that the incumbent Governor should continue to stay to encourage and promote a healthy and clean democratic system where members are not coerced or bought to bring about an illegitimate change and Article 63A of the Constitution specifically discouraged such activities.”

The President added that he is committed to stand by the constitution of Pakistan and ‘strongly’ rejects the Prime Minister’s advise to remove Governor Punjab.

