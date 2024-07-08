‘Agatha All Along’ trailer: Kathryn Hahn returns as witch without her powers

Marvel unveiled the first trailer for Disney+ series ‘Agatha All Along’ starring Kathryn Hahn as witch Agatha Harkness.

Created by Jac Schaeffer, the ‘WandaVision’ spinoff series is set to premiere on the streaming service on September 18 with the first two episodes, Variety reported.

The series will see Hahn reprising her role as Agatha from ‘WandaVision’ in which Elizabeth Olsen played Wanda Maximoff while Paul Bettany portrayed Vision.

The official logline of ‘Agatha All Along’ reads: “The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.”

“I miss the glory days,” Kathryn Hahn says in the trailer. “She took every bit of power I had, and I can be that witch again.”

Apart from Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili and Debra Jo Rupp are part of the ensemble cast.

In a scene of the trailer, Agatha is seen looking to form a group to join her on her quest.

“What witch in her right mind would join Agatha Harkness’ coven?” LuPone’s character asks in the trailer, leading Hahn to reply, “Not looking for right-minded witches, as it happens.”

It is pertinent to mention that Hahn recently appeared in Hulu series ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’, for which she received her third Emmy nomination.

Marvel ‘WandaVision’ introduced Hahn as Agnes, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision’s (Paul Bettany) neighbour in Westview.

However, her identity is later revealed as Agatha, a powerful witch who has lived for centuries due to her magical abilities.

In the series finale, Wanda traps Agatha as her fake persona Agnes and the upcoming series will take the her story forward from there.