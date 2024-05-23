Paul Bettany to return as new Vision series set for release

Marvel is set to release a new series on Vision, played by Paul Bettany in Avengers, on Disney+ in 2026.

Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas has been roped in by Marvel as the showrunner for the series that will follow Vision’s story after 2021’s WandaVision, Variety reported.

Vision (Paul Bettany) returned twice in the 2021 series despite being killed at the hands of Thanos in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

His first appearance in the series was as a creation by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) through magic.

Later, Vision was once again created as a ghost white android having no memory of his past life.

WandaVision saw the two versions battle in the finale where the Vision created by Wanda restored the ghost Vision’s memories.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda then allowed her Vision to vanish from existence.

The upcoming show will carry forward the story from that point showing ghost Vision explore his new purpose in life.

Last year, Olsen – whose career rose to new heights with her live-action portrayal of Wanda Maximoff, also known as ‘Scarlett Witch’ – said she is getting tired of being famous as the anti-hero.

Elizabeth Olsen, who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘, said she is focused on work outside the Marvel franchise.