Avengers: Chris Evans returning as Captain America for Secret Wars?

Marvel Studios has reportedly added Chris Evans, who played Captain America in the previous Avengers movies, to the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars.

Evans has already signed his contract to return for Secret Wars, Screen Rant reported citing MyTimeToShineHello.

However, it did not specify what role the actor will allegedly play, leaving fans to speculate if he will play the original MCU Captain America or a variant.

Earlier, reports said that Chris Evans would cameo as the Human Torch in Deadpool and Wolverine intensifying rumours that he will return as his Fantastic Four role in Avengers: Secret Wars instead.

Read more: ‘The Marvels’ sets unwanted MCU record

It is pertinent to mention that Avengers: Endgame put an end to the stories of several characters including Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Evans’ Captain America.

The movie showed the Avengers going back in time to retrieve the Infinity Stones to use them to undo Thanos’ actions.

Black Widow sacrificed her life in return of Soul Stone while Iron Man did the same when he used the stones to defeat Thanos and his army.

After defeating Thanos and his army, Captain America traveled through time to return the Infinity Stone only to return as an old man.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Avengers: Secret Wars will include actors from Marvel movies that have come before the MCU phase.

Those actors include Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man.