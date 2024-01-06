‘The Marvels’ sets unwanted MCU record

‘The Marvels‘ – sequel to 2019’s ‘Captain Marvel‘ – dethroned ‘The Incredible Hulk‘ to become the lowest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film.

A report by the Comic Book Movie stated Disney had stopped reporting the worldwide box office collection of ‘The Marvels‘ starrer last month and its last reported tally was $205.8 million against the rumoured budget of $220 million.

‘The Incredible Hulk‘ held the previous record of $264 million.

On the other hand, its prequel ‘Captain Marvel‘ was a smashing box-office success with a worldwide box-office collection of more than $1 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bob Iger – the Chief Executive Officer of Disney – said the ‘Captain Marvel‘ sequel was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic and there was no supervision of its filming.

“The Marvels was shot during COVID,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said as quoted by Comic Book Review. “There wasn’t as much supervision on the set, so to speak, where we have executives [that are] really looking over what’s being done day after day after day.”

‘The Marvels‘ follows Carol “Avenger” Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, reclaiming her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taking revenge on the Supreme Intelligence.

However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes, Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Paris), to form ‘The Marvels’.

