‘The Marvels’ producer speaks up on end-credit scene

Mary Livanos, the executive producer of the recently released ‘The Marvels’, addressed the surprising end-credits scene in the latest MCU offering.

In a new interview with a foreign publication, Livanos addressed the major end-credits scene where Rambeau woke up in another dimension with Lashana Lynch as Binary and Kelsey Grammer returning as Dr. Hank McCoy aka Beast, shaking up the entire Marvel Universe with the entry of mutants.

“The notion that Monica ends up in an alternate universe with the hope that it could tie in with the X-Men was something I always had on my to-do list,” said the producer of the scene.

She continued, “I love how, in the comics, Carol Danvers as Binary spends some time with the X-Men in space, and I love the idea that in an alternate universe, it was Maria who beat Carol Danvers to the hangar back during the events of Captain Marvel, so she won and got those powers. That was something that was always really intriguing.”

“Again, in Kelly Sue DeConnick’s run of Captain Marvel, there’s an incredible storyline where Carol essentially time travels and gives herself powers in the past, rather than the male Captain Marvel. That was always a really mind-bending, beautiful storyline that we wanted to bring to life in some way. So, we tried to capture that spirit with this, and of course, it hearkens back to their conversation on the porch, when Carol goes to visit Maria,” Livanos explained.

“But I’m so delighted that Kevin [Feige] and folks were stoked about the idea of Binary and the fact that she does fit into the X-Men universe. As a fan, I was just absolutely floored and delighted that we got to get Beast in there and have a big old X, right behind Binary. It was bananas,” she added.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that the Brie Larson-starrer opened to polarized reviews from critics over the past weekend. They praised Nia DaCosta’s direction and the chemistry between the three leads, i.e. Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers [Brie Larson], Monica Rambeau [Teyonah Parris] and Ms Marvel/Kamala Khan [Iman Vellani], however, were not impressed of and criticized the incohesive plotting of the superhero film.

Moreover, the movie experienced the worst Box Office opening for an MCU title with $46.1 million earnings domestically and $62.9 million in other territories, rounding it off at $109 million worldwide total.

