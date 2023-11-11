‘The Marvels’ shocks Hollywood with box office collections

‘Marvel Studios’ The Marvels,’ the direct sequel to ‘Captain Marvel‘, became the talk of the town for its dismal box office collection.

US news agencies reported that the Brie Larson-starrer, filmed against a budget of $220 million, collected just $21.5 million on Friday.

The box office collection is expected to be between $47 million and $52 million in its opening weekend. It was predicted that its projection would be lower than that of ‘The Incredible Hulk‘.

‘The Marvels’ is in battle for box office supremacy against the Martin Scorcese’s ‘Killers of The Flower Moon‘ and ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s‘. The latter has earned $118.2 million domestically.

The latest Marvel Studios outing has a 62% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with audience scores clocking at 85%.

It is pertinent to mention that most box office weekends recorded collections of less than $100 million for the past two months.

It reflects the big shift from the numbers recorded in the summer. A whopping $310 million collection happened on July 21 weekend thanks to simultaneous releases of ‘Barbie‘ and ‘Oppenheimer‘.

The box office collection of ‘The Marvels‘ could have taken a hit because of the Hollywood strikes. Those involved in the production were not allowed to promote the film.

It follows ‘Carol “Avenger” Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, reclaiming her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taking revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes, Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel and Monica Rambeau, to form ‘The Marvels’.

Brie Larson and Iman Vellani return to play ‘Carol “Avenger” Danvers and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel respectively.

Samuel L. Jackson plays the former director of spy agency SHIELD and the founder of Avengers Nick Fury. Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon have been casted in unspecified roles.

Nia DaCosta has directed The Marvels. Gene Colan and Roy Thomas, who have created the characters, are the film writers.

Kevin Feige is the producer. Matthew Jenkins and Mary Livanos are the executive producers.

The film was originally slated to be released on November 11, 2022.

