Brie Larson shares pictures of Marvel Studios’ The Marvels cast

Hollywood actor Brie Larson shared pictures of her upcoming film Marvel Studios’ The Marvels on social media application.

Brie Larson reportedly shared the pictures as response to the trollers and those who ran “sexual harassment campaigns” against her.

In an interview, she was asked for how long would she play the central role of Carol “Avenger” Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She replied with, “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?”

“Trolls combust,” the tweet read.

Brie Larson took to social media platforms to share pictures of the cast. It saw her sitting with Iman Vellani and Teyonah Paris.

Brie Larson will play the role of Captain Mavel while Iman Vellani portrays Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

Samuel L. Jackson plays former director of spy agency SHIELD and the founder of Avengers Nick Fury. Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon have been casted in unspecified roles.

Nia DaCosta has directed The Marvels. Gene Colan and Roy Thomas, who have created the characters, are the film writers.

Kevin Feige is the producer. Matthew Jenkins and Mary Livanos are the executive producers.

The film was originally slated to be released on November 11, 2022. It will now release on July 28, 2023.

