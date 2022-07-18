Captain, Ms Marvel sets up the best possible Thanos replacement? Read

As Thanos remains the top threat to Marvel Cinematic Universe, the post-credits scene in the recently-aired ‘Ms Marvel’ finale, hints at the arrival of a much greater menace.

Even though the Mad Titan remains the top villain of the MCU to date – killing nearly half of the universe, there still stands a good (or worst) probability for the Avengers to face a supervillain with powers, greater or at least equal to that of Thanos.

With the reveals made so far, the only character that stood a chance for the candidature to face the ultimate titan, as teased in the ending of ‘Loki’, is the great Kang, the conqueror. By the fact that Kang is one of the greatest villains in the Avengers’ rogue gallery, there is more than one reason to suspect him of succeeding Thanos in a way.

However, Kang ending up as a successor depends majorly on the projects the character will be appearing in after the upcoming ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and if he possibly beats Ant-Man in the title and then returns in a crossover movie.

But, from what was teased in the post-credit sequence of the latest ‘Ms Marvel’ finale, the cameo from Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, hints at a definite team-up of her with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau in the upcoming ‘The Marvels’, hence, it could be that Marvel is already in the works for the next big bad of the universe, and might be replacing Thanos with Annihilus in the upcoming title.

As the way that Khan’s bracelet in ‘Ms. Marvel’ caused her to seemingly switch places with Carol is similar to the predicament shared by Rick Jones and Captain Mar-Vell earlier in the 1960s. Because the connection between the two characters could not allow them to coexist in the place, one might be was forced to wander the Negative Zone – which proves to be crucial in ‘The Marvels’ plotline.

If inspired by the comic book version, the Negative Zone could enable Kamala and Carol to cross paths with characters tied to this particular corner of the Marvel Universe, and if that happens, ‘The Marvels’ could see the MCU debuts of Annihilus and Blastaar, the two most prominent denizens of the Negative Zone.

Given the danger of Annihilus to the MCU, it’s easy to see the character as the big bad of Phase 5 of the universe, which can also feature the crossover of Kamala Khan, Captain Marvel, Adam Warlock, Nova, the Fantastic Four, and more.

