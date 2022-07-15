Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani names favourite MCU Phase 4 film

Ms. Marvel actor Iman Vellani named Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings named Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings her favourite Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Phase 4 film.

Iman Vellani, who plays the main protagonist Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel – a die-hard fan of Captain Marvel, named the film during an interactive session on the social media platform Reddit.

In a previous interview, she claimed to have felt honoured to enjoy the support of Shangi-Chi lead Simu Liu, Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani and Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson.

Brie Larson earlier interacted with Iman Vellani on Twitter and called her “best Marvel”.

It is pertinent to mention that Ms. Marvel is the first Muslim superhero introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The cast also includes Mehwish Hayat, Fawad Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Matt Lintz, Bruno Carrelli, Anjali Bhimani, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laurel Marsden, Mohan Kapoor and others.

Two-time Oscar and three-time Emmy Award-winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy along with Meera Menon, Adil Al Arbi and Bilal Fallah co-directed the upcoming project.

Sana Amanat, who has worked on several Marvel projects, co-wrote the venture alongside Bisha K. Ali.

