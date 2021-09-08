Price for Digital Deluxe edition of Age of Empires 4 announced

Age of Empires 4 will take us on the adventures of some of the memorable personalities of the past including France’s Joan of Arc or Mongolian King Gengis Khan.

The cost of the game’s two versions has been announced. The price of the standard edition has been set at £49.99 while the Digital Deluxe Edition can be purchased for £69.99.

The Age of Empires 4 is slated to be released on October 28. It can be downloaded from Steam.

Read More: Microsoft Xbox reveals updates, features of its upcoming games

According to Xbox, the upcoming installment will give an in-depth look at the way people lived, ruled, and fought wars in the past. The exclusive first look of the popular medieval weapon The Trebuchet was shown at Gamescom 2021.

Twenty-eight unlockable videos series were filmed on different locations with experts around the world for giving in-depth look into the lifestyle and the wars fought back in time.

According to PC Games, The minimum system requirements for Age of Empires IV are:

Operating System: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6300U

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD 520

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

The recommended system requirements are:

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: 3.6 GHz 6-core (Intel i5)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 970 GPU with 4 GB of VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: 4 GB of video RAM and 16 GB of system RAM.

The popular Age of Empires franchise allows players to come up with strategies to conquer and defend their lands. It has seen the release of eight games, the first one being in 1997.

A spin-off named Age of Mythology was released back in 2002.