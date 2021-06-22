Aged man abducted by sons over property dispute in Lahore

LAHORE: In another tragic incident, an 85-year-old man was allegedly abducted by his sons over a property dispute in Manga Mandi area of Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a session court was approached by the daughters of the man, seeking judicial help in the recovery of their father, who was being held in captivity by his sons.

The plea before the session court said their father, an 85-year-old man, was abducted by his sons over a property dispute of 20 canals of land in Manga Mandi area of Lahore.

The man was released from captivity on the court orders and presented before the judge, where he was asked as to with whom he was willing to go.

The aged man conveyed his willingness to go with his daughters. The court approved his plea and directed his sons to refrain from harassing him in the future.

In a similar rather more shocking incident, a 60-year-old man was tortured to death allegedly by his own son over a property dispute in Karachi on May 20.

According to police, Tahir Hanif, a resident of New Karachi, had been demanding his share in the family property. On Wednesday, he again demanded property from his father but he refused to give him his share.

After a verbal brawl, Tahir Hanif lost his temper and subjected his old father to severe torture in the house situated near Baghdadi Masjid in sector 11-D. He died on the spot because of internal injuries.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

During the initial investigations, the police arrested Tahir Hanif and shifted him to the police station for further interrogation.