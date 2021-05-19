Man tortures his father to death in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old man was tortured to death allegedly by his own son over a property dispute in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, Tahir Hanif, a resident of New Karachi, had been demanding his share in the family property. On Wednesday, he again demanded property from his father but he refused to give him his share.

After a verbal brawl, Tahir Hanif lost his temper and subjected his old father to severe torture in the house situation near Baghdadi Masjid in sector 11-D. He died on the spot because of internal injuries.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

During the initial investigations, the police arrested the Tahir Hanif and shifted him to the police station for further interrogation.

Read More: Man kills parents, sibling over land dispute in Naushahro Feroze

Earlier on January 1, a man had killed his parents and sister over allegedly having land dispute near Kotri Muhammad Kabir UC in Naushahro Feroze.

According to police, the terrifying murder incident had taken place in Muhammad Alam Gondal village of Sindh’s Naushahro Feroze district.

The man whose name had not disclosed murdered his father, mother and sister after the head of the family rejected to transfer ownership of two acres of land to him.

Comments

comments