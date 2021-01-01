Man kills parents, sibling over land dispute in Naushahro Feroze

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: A man killed his parents and sister over allegedly having land dispute near Kotri Muhammad Kabir UC in Naushahro Feroze, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to police, the terrifying murder incident took place in Muhammad Alam Gondal village of Sindh’s Naushahro Feroze district.

The man whose name was not disclosed yet murdered his father, mother and sister after the head of the family rejected to transfer ownership of two acres of land to him.

Read: Mother loses life in ‘crossfire’ between son, son-in-law over property dispute

Police rushed to the crime scene immediately where they recovered bodies while the alleged murderer managed to flee from the location.

Local police commenced carrying out raids to arrest the accused in the multiple murder incident.

Earlier in August last year, Sukkur police had arrested accused in multiple murders of 10 family members over a land dispute. Startling revelations had emerged during the probe of a horrific killing incident involving the death of 10 family members in Sukkur as police found that father and brothers have jointly murdered the victims.

The prime accused and head of the family, Abdul Wahab had revealed that he murdered his wife and daughter over a dispute with his brothers, whereas, nine other family members were murdered by his son Kaleem.

Read: Acid attack leaves woman injured in Karachi over property dispute

The accused Kaleem had also admitted his role in the heinous act and confessed to killing nine members of his family. “My father killed my mother and elder sister while I killed the remaining other people,” he said.

Another brother Habib had claimed that they planned to trap their opponents in the killing incident after having a land dispute with them, however, the entire scheme turned upside down against them.

The youngest surviving brother had told the interrogators that he begged for mercy from his father and brothers during the killing spree and they agreed to let him go after assuring that he would do whatever they wanted from him.

