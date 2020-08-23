Acid attack leaves woman injured in Karachi over property dispute

KARACHI: In a horrific incident, a woman threw acid on another woman over a property dispute in Karachi, inflicting severe burn wounds to the victim, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to details, a 55-year-old woman suffered burn wounds after acid was thrown on her in Lashari Goth area of Malir.

Describing the entire unfortunate incident, the victim said that she went to discuss a property dispute with the accused when she threw acid on her.

“She is still threatening and harassing me and forcing to withdraw the case against her,” the female victim said and demanded of the Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi to take notice of the incident and bring the culprit to justice.

In another appalling incident of domestic abuse, a woman on July 27 blamed her in-laws for throwing acid and later setting her on fire in the Nawabshah city of the Sindh province.

The victim identified as Samina was denied medical treatment and locked up inside her room despite suffering from severe burn wounds for two days.

She was later shifted to three different hospitals, first in Nawabshah and Hyderabad, and then to Karachi to treat her burn wounds.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman said that she was alone at her home when someone threw acid on her as soon as she came out of the washroom.

“After throwing acid, my mother-in-law set me on fire and went out of the house raising a hue and cry that I have set myself on fire,” Samina recalled the incident.

Comments

comments