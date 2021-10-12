Video: Aged pickpocket caught red-handed stealing PTI MPA Raja Azhar’s wallet 

KARACHI: An aged pickpocket who attempted a daring bid to steal the wallet of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh lawmaker Raja Azhar during the funeral prayers of the mother of Khurram Sher Zaman was arrested on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the lawmaker was attending the funeral prayer of Khurram Sher Zaman’s mother at a DHA mosque when a pickpocket stole his wallet as he gave a hand to the coffin.

However, on getting suspicious of the man, the lawmaker searched his pockets and found his wallet on him.

خرم شیر زمان کی والدہ کے جنازے کے موقع پر چور نے غلط جیب کا انتخاب کر لیا، ملزم شرمیلا فاروقی کے والد کے جنازے پر بھی جانا چاہتا تھا تاکہ ہاتھ کی صفائی دکھا سکے pic.twitter.com/Syf6I4nO6U — Nazir Shah (@SsyedHhussain) October 12, 2021



“As soon as I found that I have lost my wallet, I caught a suspicious aged man and searched him thoroughly,” he said adding that he found his wallet with him and handed him over to the police for further investigation.

During an investigation, the aged man confessed to his crime and said that he only came to Karachi from Lahore to rob people. “Yesterday, I came to know regarding the funeral and planned to rob people there,” the suspect said.

Raja Azhar further shared that the suspect was a Lahore resident and was staying with a friend in Nagan area of the city. He has further confessed for his involvement in other such acts and had planned to go to the funeral of Sharmila Farooqi’s father to rob people.

The police have registered an FIR on a complaint from the PTI lawmaker and launched a thorough probe into the matter.

