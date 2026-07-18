Agha Ali confesses about his major 'Man Crush'

Agha Ali confesses he has a man crush on Fahad Mustafa. He emphasised that he is well aware of it.

In the latest ARY Digital show, Buzz, the host Hassan Choudary inquired about Agha Ali’s man crush. In response, Ali gallantly revealed that he has a man crush on Jeeto Pakistan show host, Fahad Mustafa. He further mentioned that the actor is well aware of it.

He then continued with his statement and noted, “In my journey, I have basically seen him grow and the way he changed as a person as an actor, jab app evolve kr rhe hute hain aur safar app kissy ka dekh lein tu I think that’s fantastic”.

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He continued, “And today jab app filmo ki baat kr rhe hu ya aik complete actor ki baat krein jo har cheez ap ko de sakta hai vo koi bhi films kein … he is a huge inspiration”. He then praised Fahad Mustafa and noted, “It’s not for me but for the whole industry”.

Aagha Ali is a versatile Pakistani actor, singer, and songwriter who has been associated with the showbiz industry since 2006.