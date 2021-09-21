Agha Siraj Durrani gets bail in MPA Hostel corruption case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has approved the bail plea submitted by Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in the MPA Hostel corruption case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) conducted a hearing of the bail petition filed by Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in a case related to alleged corruption in the construction of MPA Hostel.

The court approved Durrani’s bail plea and ordered him to submit a surety bond worth Rs1 million.

The high court has issued notice to the National Accountability (NAB) for the next hearing on October 14.

Agha Siraj Durrani is facing accusations of his alleged involvement in financial irregularities in the construction of the MPA Hostel. It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB had converted the inquiry against Durrani into an investigation.

The Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani is already facing the proceedings of assets beyond income reference.

In July 2018, NAB had authorised three separate inquiries against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani.

One inquiry pertained to allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income, while another pertains to illegal appointments on 352 government posts.

The third inquiry pertains to the embezzlement of funds for the construction of the MPA Hostel and the new Sindh Assembly building, as well as the appointment of project directors for these projects.